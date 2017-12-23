GoFundMe started for Seneca police officer's wife in the ICU

The wife of a Seneca police officer is in the Neuro ICU at Greenville Memorial after being found unconscious in her car.

The hospital ran tests that determined Kayla Durham, 23, was experiencing severe bleeding in her brain. According to Durham's family, doctors are currently unable to perform surgery due to the severity of the bleed.

The surgery will require the removal of the front part of Durham's brain, her family said.

She is expected to be in the Neuro ICU for at least two weeks.

Durham and her husband Michael have been married for seven months.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.

