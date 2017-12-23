Parking lots at local malls reach high capacity in holiday rush

Parking lots at local malls are filling up as shoppers head out to buy their final holiday gifts.

As of 5 p.m., the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace's parking lots have reached 90 percent capacity. The front parking lots are 100 percent full and people are parking on the grass. Parking is still available by Coach.

The parking lots at Haywood Mall are at 95 percent capacity. Parking is still available in the parking garage.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Investigation continues after 16-year-old dead after report of accidental shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.