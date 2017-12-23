Parking lots at local malls reach high capacity in holiday rush - FOX Carolina 21

Parking lots at local malls reach high capacity in holiday rush

Posted: Updated:
Haywood Mall parking lot. (Source: FOX Carolina). Haywood Mall parking lot. (Source: FOX Carolina).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Parking lots at local malls are filling up as shoppers head out to buy their final holiday gifts. 

As of 5 p.m., the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace's parking lots have reached 90 percent capacity. The front parking lots are 100 percent full and people are parking on the grass. Parking is still available by Coach.

The parking lots at Haywood Mall are at 95 percent capacity. Parking is still available in the parking garage.

