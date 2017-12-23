Sheriff: Deputies, GBI investigating probable murder-suicide in - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Deputies, GBI investigating probable murder-suicide in Franklin Co.

Posted: Updated:
CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a probable murder-suicide.

Per Sheriff Steve Thomas, two bodies were found inside a residence in Franklin County on Saturday.

He says preliminary information suggests the incident is a probable murder-suicide.

Both bodies have been transported to the GBI Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man arrested after hiring young boys at his flea market booth to lure them into inappropriate encounters

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.