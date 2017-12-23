Sheriff: Deputies, GBI investigating probable murder-suicide in Franklin Co.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a probable murder-suicide.

Per Sheriff Steve Thomas, two bodies were found inside a residence in Franklin County on Saturday.

He says preliminary information suggests the incident is a probable murder-suicide.

Both bodies have been transported to the GBI Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

