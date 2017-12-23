Winter weather chance next week

We are closely watching potential for wintry precip to move into the area toward late next week on Thursday and Friday.

Setting the stage, Arctic high pressure anchored to the north will send a fresh supply of cold air into the region starting on Wednesday. This is expected to remain in place through Friday.

An active jet stream will set up as well, with a fast, zonal flow (west to east) prevailing across the eastern half of the country on the equatorward side of a fairly large gyre in the Canadian provinces.

Perturbations, or disturbances, embedded within this flow will incite enough lift over the aforementioned cold air starting Thursday to allow for precipitation to develop.

Unlike the last event, where the precipitation type was largely snow, this event could shape up differently.

Via a north to northeast flow, cold air will be locked in place at the surface…but some relatively warmer air (based around 5,000 feet) could rise just above this. If this happens, this would set the stage for freezing rain or sleet to develop rather than rain or snow…particularly in the Upstate.

If the European model is correct, this threat for a mixed bag of wintry precip (freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow) would be for an extended duration in the Upstate, lasting into Friday.

Meanwhile in the mountains, the 5,000 feet warm nose would be more subdued; therefore, the preferred precipitation type would be more of a sleet or snow flavor.

It should be noted, the American GFS model has scaled back this potential significantly; however, its ensemble, the GEFS, continues to show moderate to high potential for a wintry event.

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, this event should be something you watch closely. One way or another, the developing pattern certainly suggests some wintry mischief is possible at times into the first week or two of January.

STAY TUNED as the forecast can and WILL change in the coming days.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.