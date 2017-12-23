Winter weather chance this week

We are closely watching the potential for wintry precip to move into the area on Thursday and Friday.

Setting the stage, Arctic high pressure anchored to the north will send a fresh supply of cold air into the region starting on Wednesday. This is expected to remain in place through Friday.

An active jet stream will set up as well, with a fast, zonal flow (west to east) prevailing across the eastern half of the country.

Disturbances embedded within this flow will incite enough lift over the cold air starting Thursday to allow for precipitation to develop.

Unlike the last event, where the precipitation type was largely snow, this event would likely shape up differently.

Cold air will be locked in place at the surface…but some relatively warmer air (based around 5,000 feet) could rise just above this. If this happens, this would set the stage for freezing rain or sleet to develop rather than rain or snow…particularly in the Upstate.

Meanwhile in the mountains, the 5,000 feet "warm nose" would be more subdued; therefore, the preferred precipitation type would be more sleet or snow.

TIMING: this threat for a mixed bag of wintry precip (freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow) would be for an extended duration, starting Thursday evening and lasting into Friday.

The American GFS model continues to show signs of more wintry precip in terms of freezing rain and snow, while the European model shows plenty of cold air, but little available moisture. The model output has varied wildly in the last few days, and needs continued monitoring to see how the system develops.

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, this event should be something you watch closely as some travel issues could develop by Friday morning.

After this potential event, the developing pattern certainly suggests some wintry mischief is possible at times into the first week or two of January.

STAY TUNED as the forecast can and WILL change in the coming days.

