Colder by Christmas...watching late next week for wintry precip

Colder air returns just in time for Santa and Christmas Day, but we are watching late-week for possible wintry weather.

Sunday morning will start in the 40s, and with a mostly cloudy sky, temps may only rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s.

One final disturbance will bring a small risk of light snow showers to areas near the TN/NC state border late Sunday evening into early Christmas morning. This will not amount too much – a dusting at best is expected at this time.

Christmas Day brings colder air to the area as the sunshine returns! Expect highs to be in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky.

While the weather stays quiet through mid-week, our attention will be on Thursday and Friday as there will be a chance of wintry precipitation to move into the area. At this time, it’s premature to talk type, accumulation, and timing…but the latest on this is right here.

