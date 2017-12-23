Deputies: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after man wounded in Haywood Co. shooting

Deputies said warrants have been signed for a suspect in connection with a shooting on Saturday.

Officials with the Haywood County Emergency Operations Center said they received a call about a shooting around 3:20 p.m., just outside the city limits of Canton.

Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Matthew A. Walker, of Canton, wounded from at least one gunshot. Walker was transported to a local medical facility, and his condition is unknown at this time.

A warrant was issued for 27-year-old John Williamson of Waynesville for possession of a firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies said Williamson is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him, but call 911 if he is spotted.

