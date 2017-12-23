Coroner identifies man fatally struck by oncoming traffic in Greenville Co.

Troopers said at least one person is dead following a crash along Poinsett Hwy on Saturday.

The call came in at 8:23 p,m., and troopers initially reported injuries.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 508 Poinsett Hwy near US 276.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked due to the crash as well.

Coroner Parks Evans later identified the victim as 58-year-old Tony Alvin Atkins of Greenville.

The coroner said Atkins had been crossing Poinsett Hwy near Lilla Street from the west side to the east side. After he reached the center median, the coroner said Atkins continued to cross and stepped into the left lane of the roadway of the northbound traffic as a 2016 Toyota SUV approached, and was struck by the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

