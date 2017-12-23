Grieving widow remembers Cowpens tow truck driver killed in crash

The wife of a tow truck driver killed earlier this month along Interstate 85, is breaking her silence. William Galloway died after a crash involving his truck and an 18-wheeler. His wife said it still simply doesn't feel real.

William left behind his wife and three children, with one on the way.

Susan Galloway said they did everything together and it’s devastating not having him here. Just one week after the horrific crash, she found out she was having another little boy. That was a moment she said she would have given anything to have her husband by her side. Since then, she’s decided to name the baby William, after him.

"We had so many plans and dreams,” Galloway said. “We were going to raise our babies and have grandbabies, you know. We had so much left to do."

The tears started flowing, and for Galloway, they just didn't stop. She said reminders of him are all around her, like the Christmas ornaments they decorated together.

"On the back of it he put "Daddy 12/13/17,”’ Galloway said.

Just one day before he was killed, she had no idea that it would be the last night they'd spend together in their home.

"I still watch out the door for him to pull up and I still wait for his phone calls,” Galloway said. “When my phone rings, I still jump thinking it's him calling me, my baby is calling me and it's not."

Her partner in life, gone. She said if anyone could cheer her up, it would have been William.

"He made everybody smile,” Galloway remembers. “If you were having a bad day, if he couldn't make you smile, then nobody could. He was always joking, always full of life."

Galloway said she knows William would have wanted her to stay strong for the pregnancy and for their one-year-old son, Isaac, who she said looks just like his dad.

"He has his daddy's feet, he has everything about his daddy,” Galloway said. “They have the same little birth mark on their ear and everything."

The grieving widow said watching the two of them together gave her so much joy. She said it breaks her heart knowing the new baby won't get to know William, but she said she'll make sure his memory lives on.

"I have so many cards, I have so many letters,” Galloway said. “I mean I just have so much that I can show our children when they get older."

So many others have stories of their own. Friends and colleagues honored him with a tow truck procession, and Galloway said the support hasn't let up.

"It made my heart smile to know that they honored my husband the way that they did because they didn't have to do that," the widow said.

A family left broken, but Galloway said she'll cherish their memories forever. On Christmas morning they'll open up their last gifts from William.

"I will never let him be forgotten,” she said. “He will always be with me, always. In my heart, around my neck, in my brain and in my mind. He'll always be with me, I'll never forget him and I love him with everything in me and I miss him so much."

Fowler and Sons Towing has started a fund for the growing family, donations can be sent to 370 Oglesby Lane in Cowpens - just add a note stating the contribution is for the Galloway family.

