Police investigating after witness says shots fired at Greenville home

Police were on scene at a home in Greenville Saturday night.

Crime scene tape could be seen along the 300 block of Gower Street, an investigation underway.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the homeowner said he lives there with his family. The homeowner believed the shooting was related to a previous altercation.

According to the homeowner, he had been sitting in his bedroom when he heard shots and saw wood flying and hit the ground. He said he was the only one home at the time. He says his truck was also shot, and believed he heard about 10 shots fired during the incident.

We are awaiting additional details from law enforcement. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for Christmas presents

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.