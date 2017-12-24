Red Cross opens shelter for 54 displaced following Spartanburg apartment fire on Christmas Eve

Multiple families have been displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Spartanburg on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the Crown Pointe Apartment Homes located at 201 Powell Mill Road around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

One woman had to be rescued from the third floor of the burning building. Firefighters say she was hanging from the window and had to be rescued and taken to the hospital as a precaution. They said crews used a ladder to bring her down and one firefighter made a heroic grab to get her down. They said she had minor injuries.

One resident said he was in his underwear when the fire began and he was able to run back inside to get his clothes as well as rescue his aunt and help his friend and family get out of the building.

Fire officials say the building contained 18 rooms and all but one side of the building was completely destroyed. They said the apartments were either burned or heavily damaged by water.

Red Cross is assisting the 54 residents affected with necessities and lodging. They have opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Spartanburg for those residents.

The City of Spartanburg, North Spartanburg, Una, Hilltop and Westview Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

