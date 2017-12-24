COLD Christmas Day...snow and ice possible late week

COLD for Christmas Day, then snow and ice become possible Thursday night and Friday. Uncertainty remains with the late-week forecast, so pay attention to changes that occur through the week.

A wind advisory continues until 11 AM for most of western NC excluding greater Polk and Rutherford Counties. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph.

Expect a gorgeous mix of sun & clouds for Christmas Day and COLDER than usual conditions. Highs only reach the 30s to mid 40s!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet, dry, and chilly ahead of the next weather-maker for late week.

For Thursday, the day itself looks dry and cloudy, with sleet and freezing rain spreading through the Upstate and northeast GA after 6 PM and last into Friday morning. If this pans out, some travel issues will arise.

For the mountains, the precipitation type is a little murkier, but at least some snow is expected to mix in at times, along with some icy conditions.

For MORE details on this winter weather threat, click HERE.

By Friday afternoon, most precip should be out of the area, leaving a chilly and drier weekend.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.