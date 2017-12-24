Greenville PD: Missing 77-year-old man has been located

A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cove Road.More >
According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cove Road.More >
Dispatchers in Gaffney say, three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds Christmas morning.More >
Dispatchers in Gaffney say, three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds Christmas morning.More >
COLD for Christmas Day, then snow and ice become possible toward Thursday night and Friday.More >
COLD for Christmas Day, then snow and ice become possible toward Thursday night and Friday.More >
Need a last minute item for your holiday celebration? Here are the Christmas hours for grocery stores in our area.More >
Need a last minute item for your holiday celebration? Here are the Christmas hours for grocery stores in our area.More >
The wife of a Seneca police officer is in the Neuro ICU at Greenville Memorial after being found unconscious in her car.More >
The wife of a Seneca police officer is in the Neuro ICU at Greenville Memorial after being found unconscious in her car.More >
Multiple families have been displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Spartanburg on Christmas Eve.More >
Multiple families have been displaced from their homes following an apartment fire in Spartanburg on Christmas Eve.More >
We are closely watching potential for wintry precip to move into the area toward late next week on Thursday and Friday.More >
We are closely watching potential for wintry precip to move into the area toward late next week on Thursday and Friday.More >
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >
An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.More >
An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.More >
Deputies delivered gifts to children in Greenville County on Christmas Eve to spread the holiday spirit to those they serve.More >
Deputies delivered gifts to children in Greenville County on Christmas Eve to spread the holiday spirit to those they serve.More >
Fire officials are working to find out the cause of a fire that displaced 54 residents from an apartment complex in Spartanburg on Christmas Eve.More >
Fire officials are working to find out the cause of a fire that displaced 54 residents from an apartment complex in Spartanburg on Christmas Eve.More >
Santa Claus paid a special visit to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday for a special adoption experience.More >
Santa Claus paid a special visit to Greenville County Animal Care on Saturday for a special adoption experience.More >
Pimlico Light People sport Christmas lights for charity. (12/22/17)More >
Pimlico Light People sport Christmas lights for charity. (12/22/17)More >