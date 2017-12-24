Greenville PD: Missing 77-year-old man has been located

The Greenville Police Department said an elderly man has been located after going missing following a walk to the gas station.

Officers said Matthew William, 77, walked to the Stop and Go store on E. North St. and did not return.

According to police, William was last seen by his family on Saturday at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Around 8:10 p.m., police said William had been found.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man fatally struck by oncoming traffic in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.