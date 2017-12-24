Fire Chief: Driver transported to hospital after fire truck overturns in Rutherford Co.

Dispatchers said at least one person was hurt when a fire truck overturned in Rutherford County Christmas Eve.

They said the incident happened along the 2600 block of Cove Road when a fire truck from Shingle Hollow Fire Department flipped over on the way to respond to a medical emergency.

The driver was taken to the emergency room, but others involved in the crash were not injured, said dispatch.

The Fire Chief told FOX Carolina crews at the scene that the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, and that no one died as a result of the incident.

