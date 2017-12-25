Dispatch: 3 gunshot victims taken to hospital in Gaffney - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: 3 gunshot victims taken to hospital in Gaffney

Posted: Updated:
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers in Gaffney say, three people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds Christmas morning.

Per dispatch, the three gunshot victims were taken by EMS to Mary-Black Hospital.

The call came in at 1:16 a.m.

At this time, details are limited.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Firefighter injured after truck overturns in Rutherford County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.