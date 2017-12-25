Chilly weather stays...still watching late-week

The sun’s back Tuesday, and we’re still watching late week for a possible winter weather event.

This evening, clouds hang tough with chilly conditions sticking around as well! Temperatures during the overnight reach the mid 20s to around 30 degrees for most.

Clouds clear Tuesday morning, leaving a mostly sunny sky (finally!) across the area. This should help temperature reach the 40s.

Wednesday still looks quiet with some rain possible south of the area.

Regarding late week, Thursday still looks mostly dry until the evening and overnight where a chance of sleet and freezing rain continues to be possible. However, with newer model guidance, it looks like this threat might be lessening some…which is good news!

This wintry precip chance lasts into early Friday but should clear out regardless by afternoon.

The weekend brings near seasonal temperatures on Saturday followed by another shot of colder air by Sunday and Monday.

