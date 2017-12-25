Chesnee man finds several bullet holes inside and outside of home

Chesnee homeowner, Taylor Edmunds said his family is afraid to be home this holiday after they found several bullet holes on their truck and home.

"Now there are some bullet holes that went directly through the head rest of the truck, you can see if someone had been sitting there that would have been rough too," Edmunds said.

This Chesnee homeowner walked us through what he found, bullet holes lining his truck, even one on his front door. A concern because he said the front door didn't stop the bullet, it kept going into a chair in their living room.

"We were waiting for the cops to show up and there was a bullet hole on one of the banisters, right through the front door, right through the glider where my wife sits down and rocks our 9 month old baby to sleep," Edmunds said.

Edmunds is thankful his wife and baby were nowhere near when those shots were fired. "The truck getting shot up, the windows getting busted out, all of that is materialistic things, that can be replaced," Edmunds said. "The bullet through the glider that would have potentially hit my wife and my son, that is stuff you can't replace."

We stopped by the house ourselves and found shattered glass and holes measured by metric tape. Edmunds said accident or not, it should be a lesson to all gun owners.

"We're not worried so much about the people replacing the damaged stuff, just them knowing, if you shoot your gun, make sure you have a good back stop, make sure you're not just shooting just not knowing what's behind it or where those bullets are going," he said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.