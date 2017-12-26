Deputies: Car damaged by gunfire outside Greenville Co. night club

Greenville County deputies said they were investigating after shots were fired outside a nightclub early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the parking lot of Club Luna on White Horse Road around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived to find that windows had been shot out of one car in the parking lot. Two shell casings were recovered. The owner of the car was inside the club at the time of the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting and deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

