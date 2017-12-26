Hockey rink at The Well opens for ice skating on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said it will open up the ice rink that the Greenville Swamp Rabbits play on to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skating on the Big Ice will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The cost is $8 for ages 7 and up and $6 for children 6 and under. Skaters must pay an additional $3 for skate rental. People who bring five canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope will receive free skate rental.

Free parking is available in the VIP lot off Church Street.

Click here for more information.

MORE NEWS: Fire officials: Christmas Eve apartment fire in Spartanburg that displaced 54 was set intentionally

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.