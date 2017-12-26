Road closed after tanker carrying aviation fuel overturns, hits utility pole & home

Troopers said Hazmat crews were called out to clean up after a fuel tanker overturned in Anderson County Tuesday morning and struck a utility pole and a home.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on Murphy Road near C and K Drive in the Belton area. Troopers said the driver was headed south when the truck ran off the road, hit a ditch, overturned, then struck a utility pole and a home.

Firefighters at the scene said the truck was carrying 4,000 gallons of aviation fuel and about a gallon spilled in the crash.

Cheddar Fire Department Chief Donnie Epps said the road will likely be closed for 8 to 12 hours because all the fuel must be pumped onto another truck before the tanker can be towed from the scene.

Troopers said a detour was setup along Big Creek Road and New Hope Road.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not hurt.

Troopers said the driver was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

