Greer CPW: Power restored after circuit issues left more than 4,000 without power

Greer CPW said crews were working to repair circuits and restore power to thousands of people Tuesday morning.

The utility provider said on Facebook that five circuits were out and they were waiting on Duke Energy crews to begin repairs.

A spokesperson for Greer CPW said they do not know exactly how many people were affected, but said the outage involved more than 4,400 customers, and that traffic signals were also affected.

A 12:30 p.m. update stated that power was being restored in the area.

