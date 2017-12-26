Land at base of Glassy Mountain to be permanently protected against development

A nonprofit conservation group said a piece of land near the Glassy Mountain Heritage Trust Preserve in Pickens County that had been slated for real estate development will now be permanently protected by a conservation easement.

Upstate Forever said their group worked with the community and landowners to come up with a solution to preserve the 183 acres where 254 homes were slated to be built. The group said preserving the land is “critical to preserving the natural heritage of the area.”

The group said Glassy Mountain is a rare geologic formation known as a “monadnock” and is home to several rare plant species.

MORE NEWS -Fire officials: Christmas Eve apartment fire in Spartanburg that displaced 54 was set intentionally

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.