Suspect arrested after shooting at Virginia troopers - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville man arrested in Virginia after chase, shots fired at troopers

Posted: Updated:
Jerrell Richardson (Source: Rappahannock Public Website) Jerrell Richardson (Source: Rappahannock Public Website)
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -

A South Carolina man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly shot at Virginia troopers following a high-speed chase on Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police say a 21-year-old suspect is being held without bond at a lockup. They have identified him as Jerrell Richardson of Greenville, South Carolina.

Richardson faces charges including a felony count of assault on a police officer and reckless driving.

Virginia troopers say the chase began late Monday when they approached a stolen car at a gas station. The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint in Thomasville, North Carolina.

They say Richardson fled, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph. He allegedly rammed a state trooper's vehicle at least twice during the highway pursuit and then shot at officers during a foot chase.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.