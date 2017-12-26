Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Prosperity

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a boil water advisory had been lifted for multiple streets in the town of Prosperity.

Deputies said the advisory included Brown Street, Cedar Drive Conifer Drive, Williams Woods, Colony Drive, and Brookside Drive. Officials said all water should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before cooking or drinking.

The Town of Prosperity said the water has been cleared for normal use through DHEC testing on Thursday.

