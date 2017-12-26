2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Western North Carolina

The US Geological Survey said a small earthquake was detected in Graham County Tuesday afternoon.

The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of eight kilometers with an epicenter two miles from Lake Santeetlah. The lake is about six miles north of Robbinsville and is largely surrounded by Nantahala National Forest.

The quake happened just after 12:15 p.m.

There were no preliminary damage reports, per the Carolinas Fire Page.

