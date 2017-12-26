MUST WATCH: Gaffney boy is super excited to unwrap a Deshaun Watson jersey

There’s always that one Christmas gift that kids can’t wait to open. Normally it’s the latest toy or tech craze, but for one Gaffney boy, it was a football jersey. Not just any football Jersey, though. It was Deshaun Watson’s jersey.

Lea Anne Batchler-Barrett shared video of her son, 5-year-old Chris Barrett unwrapping a package containing the Houston Texans quarterback’s jersey on Christmas morning.

The boy’s reaction will put a big smile on your face!

The Barrett family is from Gaffney but spent Christmas in New York visiting family.

