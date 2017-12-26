Mostly dry weather ahead along with a winter CHILL coming

While the chill stays, it looks like the threat for wintry precip continues to decrease for late week!

This evening, it stays chilly with temperature falling into the 30s. Overnight, clouds increase toward daybreak Wednesday with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

There will be a small risk of a few sleet pellets or freezing drizzle south of I-85 early Wednesday morning. Because the precip intensity will be light (if any at all), no travel issues are expected but stay tuned!

Regardless, highs are expected to reach the 40s with decreasing clouds by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks mostly dry and COLD with highs in the 30s. The threat for any wintry precip continues to lessen, but we’ll watch for any light freezing drizzle in northeast GA or southern Upstate late in the evening.

Sun & clouds are expected Friday with highs in the 40s.

The weekend forecast remains relatively uncertain as model guidance remains split on solutions. For now, the consistently cold and dry European model solution will be used as this forecast’s basis.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.