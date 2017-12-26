Slow clearing today, with a few rounds of COLD ahead

While the chill stays, it looks like the threat for wintry precipitation continues to decrease for late week!

With slowly clearing skies today, highs are expected to reach the 40s in the afternoon. A breeze from the northwest could strengthen across western NC.

Thursday looks mostly dry and COLD with highs in the 30s. The threat for any wintry precip continues to lessen, but we’ll watch for any light freezing drizzle in northeast GA or southern Upstate late in the evening.

Sun and clouds are expected Friday with highs in the 40s.

The weekend forecast remains relatively uncertain as model guidance remains split on solutions. As of now, the most likely scenario sitting across the southeast will be cold and dry conditions through the New Year. However a small chance for mountain snow can't be ruled out from Sunday evening into Monday as people celebrate the holiday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.