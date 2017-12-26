FAA investigating after plane crashes into woods in Rutherford Co.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an aircraft crashed into the woods in Rutherford County on Christmas Eve.

Per FAA officials, a Cessna C172 aircraft went off the side of a dirt landing strip and into the woods. They said the plane had experienced an engine-related problem as it was landing on the strip.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m.

Officials say the pilot was conducting a practice approach to the landing strip at the time.

The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft. No word on the pilot's condition at this time.

The FAA is continuing the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Road closed after tanker carrying aviation fuel overturns, hits utility pole & home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.