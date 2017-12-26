Police: Male stabbed at Greenville apartment complex - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Male stabbed at Greenville apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Scene of stabbing at Shemwood Crossing. (12/26/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of stabbing at Shemwood Crossing. (12/26/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of stabbing at Shemwood Crossing. (12/26/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of stabbing at Shemwood Crossing. (12/26/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night.

Per officers, the incident took place at Shemwood Crossing Apartments on 100 Shemwood Lane around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say at least one man was stabbed. No word yet on his condition.

FOX Carolina is en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.