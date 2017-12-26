Police: Male stabbed at Greenville apartment complex

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night.

Per officers, the incident took place at Shemwood Crossing Apartments on 100 Shemwood Lane around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say at least one man was stabbed. No word yet on his condition.

FOX Carolina is en route to the scene, working to learn more.

