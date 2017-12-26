Greenville Co. home deemed total loss after fire

Multiple fire crews were battling a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.

The blaze took place at a home located on Birkhall Circle. The call came in around 8:47 p.m

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene got there as smoke billowed through the windows and the roof.

Fire officials classified it as a second alarm fire. They said upon arrival, the upstairs was completely involved and the roof had already collapsed.

No one one inside the home at the time of the fire and neighbors say they notified the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the home was a total loss. They said the entire second floor was burned and the first floor received extensive water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

