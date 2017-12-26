SC Education Lottery: Computer system error caused ticket issues on Christmas

A programming error with the South Carolina Education Lottery's computer system caused issues with some players' lottery tickets on Christmas Day.

The Lottery's computer system, Intralot, experienced the error on Christmas Day, which affected its Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets. The error affected tickets purchased between 5:51 p.m. and 7:53 p.m.

Officials say during that time period, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine available play areas on tickets which would result in a top prize of $500. They said, no more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play.

The game was suspended as soon as the issue was identified so officials could investigate.

The sale of Holiday Cash-Add-A-Play tickets will remain suspended until further notice. All players who purchased a ticket on Christmas Day during the above time period are advised to hold on to their tickets until the review is completed.

An update will be made at the end of the week.

Instant (scratch) tickets and all other lottery games were not affected by this error.

