Latest business to open in downtown Spartanburg: Fr8yard

It’s not easy opening a new restaurant and bar, but Fr8yard kitchen manager, Ryan Cunningham, says their operation is running smoothly on main street.

"We opened up at a real soft time downtown,” explained Cunningham, “Which is nice so we can kind of get a feel for it. Come Spring time it's going to be crazy."

They can add their name to the list of new businesses in downtown Spartanburg. Like the AC Hotel Spartanburg that opened just weeks ago or the Lauren Ashtyn Collection which opened earlier this year. Fr8yard hopes to be another business to help spike interest in downtown.

"It’s really fun to be a part of Spartanburg booming right now,” explained Cunningham.

Chris Jennings with the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau says Spartanburg is attracting niche businesses. Like the first AC Hotel in the state and Fr8yard.

"Panthers camp has been our calling card for several decades now,” said Jennings, “We're starting to see November, December, January even folks are coming out and doing things."

Cunningham says the owners of Fr8yard which also own Willy Taco have seen the peeked interest in new businesses in downtown.

"The opportunity arose for this spot down here,” said Cunningham, “They kind of were just like 'Wow that's crazy. Let's jump on that opportunity.'"

Like the lights that sparkle in downtown Spartanburg, Cunningham says the future looks bright.

"Someone said you can never say there's nothing to do in Spartanburg anymore,” explained Cunningham.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.