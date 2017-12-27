The season of spending continues after Christmas

No matter your reason, the season of spending is still in full swing.

Retail experts say December 26 is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and as the holidays wind down, shoppers are still going strong in Greenville.

"Its the fourth, according to shopper track,” said Jane King, host of Fox Carolina’s Money Matters, “There’s Black Friday, there’s Super Saturday and there’s today, and historically, a ton of deals are going on today."

Shoppers at Haywood Mall said they were looking for after Christmas deals and ways to spend Christmas cash and gift cards.

"I got lots of gift cards and money so I’m spending that on some new clothes," said Allison McDowell.

Other shoppers said they were still looking for last-minute gifts.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 5% of all shoppers will purchase their last gift after Christmas this holiday season. Alex Gallego is one of those consumers.

“I’m doing some post-Christmas shopping,” said Alex Gallego, “My family is coming in from out of town so we’re having a late Christmas this year.”

Haywood Mall said they saw a large crowd on December 26 and expect to stay busy through next week.

"Sometimes shoppers are a little spread out over the week and sometimes they all come in the day after Christmas, and today has been par for the course as far as that goes,” said Sarah Brocker, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Haywood Mall, “It was a really strong day today and we saw a lot of people out here.”

Haywood Mall goes back to normal operating hours on December 27.

