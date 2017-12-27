Tigers leave Wednesday for New Orleans ahead of Sugar Bowl

Head coach Dabo Swinney (left) speaks to reporters about the Sugar Bowl (FOX Carolina)

The Clemson Tigers football team will depart for New Orleans on Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

The university has not yet released details on when the team will leave for the airport.

According to a news release from the Sugar Bowl, Head coach Dabo Swinney will speak at a welcome ceremony at 3 p.m. CST after the team arrives at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The Tigers will face Alabama, who they defeated earlier this year to win the national championship, in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. on ESPN.

FOX Carolina will recap the Tigers’ 12-1 season to date and preview the Sugar Bowl on during a primetime special, "Rematch," on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

MORE NEWS - SC Education Lottery: Computer system error caused ticket issues on Christmas

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.