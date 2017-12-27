Tigers touchdown in New Orleans ahead of Sugar Bowl

Head coach Dabo Swinney (left) speaks to reporters about the Sugar Bowl (FOX Carolina)

The Clemson Tigers football team landed in New Orleans on Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

The team left from their indoor practice facility around 1 p.m. EST. with cheers from friends and family.

According to a news release from the Sugar Bowl, Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke at a welcome ceremony after the team arrived at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. EST, the Tigers touched down at the airport in New Orleans.

The Tigers will face Alabama, who they defeated earlier this year to win the national championship, in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2018. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. on ESPN.

FOX Carolina will recap the Tigers’ 12-1 season to date and preview the Sugar Bowl on during a primetime special, "Rematch," on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

