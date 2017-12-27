City of Greenville seeks bids for Verdae Blvd. streetscape impro - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville seeks bids for Verdae Blvd. streetscape improvements

The City of Greenville is calling for contractors to submit sealed bids for the city’s Verdae Boulevard Streetscape Project.

Officials said the scope of work will include traffic control and signal upgrades, street resurfacing, grading, curb and gutter, drainage, sidewalks, landscaping, and lighting.

Sealed bids accompanied by certified check or bid bond for five percent of the total bid amount may be submitted to the city by January 23, 2018.

