Deputies: Man threatened to blow them up after his arrest

Union County deputies said a man who threatened to blow them up with a bomb after he was arrested for breach of peace on Christmas Eve faces additional charges.

Deputies said they were initially called to meet with a woman at a convenience store about a domestic dispute. Deputies said they agreed to accompany the woman to her home and allow her to collect her belongings without fear of an encounter with Willie Kershaw.

Deputies said Kershaw arrived at the home, jumped out of his car and began cursing at the victim, and physically blocked the victim from entering her home.

Deputies said they told Kershaw he was under arrest for breach of peace and he began to pull away and struggle with them. When they finally got him in handcuffs, deputies said Kershaw threatened to get a bomb and blow the deputies up.

Kershaw was booked on a breach of peace ticket and additional warrants were signed, charging him with resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public employee.

