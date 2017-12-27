Police searching for NC woman last seen in Greenville on Dec. 22

A programming error with the South Carolina Education Lottery's computer system caused issues with some players' lottery tickets on Christmas Day.More >
A programming error with the South Carolina Education Lottery's computer system caused issues with some players' lottery tickets on Christmas Day.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
A Florida man was arrested after police said he repeatedly punched an ATM that gave him “too much money.”More >
A Florida man was arrested after police said he repeatedly punched an ATM that gave him “too much money.”More >
“Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the world health organization next year.More >
“Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the world health organization next year.More >
Multiple fire crews were battling a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.More >
Multiple fire crews were battling a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.More >
The Greenville Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night.More >
The Greenville Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night.More >
Greenville police said they are searching for a North Carolina woman who was last seen at the Greenlink bus station in downtown Greenville on December 22.More >
Greenville police said they are searching for a North Carolina woman who was last seen at the Greenlink bus station in downtown Greenville on December 22.More >
Store closing announcements more than tripled to about 7,000, which is a record, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, a retail think tank.More >
Store closing announcements more than tripled to about 7,000, which is a record, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, a retail think tank.More >
Greenville County deputies have captured an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting two people.More >
Greenville County deputies have captured an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting two people.More >
A 58-year-old missing Beaufort County man was found deceased inside his vehicle in Savannah.More >
A 58-year-old missing Beaufort County man was found deceased inside his vehicle in Savannah.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 15 suspects were arrested and 5 more are wanted after a holiday drug roundup.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 15 suspects were arrested and 5 more are wanted after a holiday drug roundup.More >
Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.More >
Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday night.More >
Upstate forever, a nonprofit conservation group said a piece of land near the Glassy Mountain Heritage Trust Preserve in Pickens County that had been slated for real estate development will now be permanently protected by a conservation easement.More >
Upstate forever, a nonprofit conservation group said a piece of land near the Glassy Mountain Heritage Trust Preserve in Pickens County that had been slated for real estate development will now be permanently protected by a conservation easement.More >
Families all across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating Christmas!More >
Families all across the Carolinas and Georgia are celebrating Christmas!More >