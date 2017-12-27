Police searching for NC woman last seen in Greenville on Dec. 22

Greenville police said they are searching for a North Carolina woman who was last seen at the Greenlink bus station in downtown Greenville on December 22.

Police said Roxanne Maria Ball, 40, has not been seen since around noon on December 22 at the bus station on West McBee Avenue.

Police said she may be trying to return to North Carolina or may still be in the downtown area.

Ball’s sister said she was last seen wearing a tan toboggan, baggy jeans, pink tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink backpack. Ball has short, reddish brown hair and blue eyes.

Ball was in Greenville to visit family, her sister said.

A missing person's case has been opened and Greenville police said they have checked area hospitals and shelters.

MORE NEWS - Police: Baby dies after father bends him in two to stop crying

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.