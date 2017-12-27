Police: Suspect went to party after robbing, stabbing man multiple times

Greenwood police said a man has been charged in a December 22 robbery in which the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The robbery happened at a home on Edgefield Street. Police said they arrived to find a male victim suffering from deep puncture wounds to his head and back. The victim was rushed to the hospital by EMS.

Police said bystanders told them the suspect, 44-year- old Christopher Jones, had left the scene after the violence and went to a nearby house party. When officers went to the house, they said Jones attempted to flee on a bicycle but was detained. Jones would not talk to officers, but officers said they found the knife believed to be used in the stabbing in Jones’ possession. The knife had what appeared to be dried blood on it.

Police said Jones was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop on lawful command.

Police said the victim is expected to recover.

MORE NEWS - Police: Baby dies after father bends him in two to stop crying

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.