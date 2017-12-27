Sheriff: 15 'poison pushers' arrested, 5 more wanted after 'Operation Jingle Bail'

Left to right: Taylor Phipps, Donna Fowler and JW Sullivan Jr. (Source: CCSO)

The Cherokee County sheriff said 15 people were arrested and five others are wanted following Operation Jingle Bail.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said 20 people were charged with 46 total drug-related offenses during the roundup, which began on December 20 and ended on December 22.

Mueller said his deputies had spent three months investigating the suspects and conducting undercover video buys.

SLIDESHOW: Mugshots from 'Operation Jingle Bail' drug roundup

Mueller identified the captured suspects as:

Taylor Dawn Phillips, 20

Donna Michelle Fowler, 52

Kelly Dawn Childers, 40

JW Sullivan Jr., 57

Joshua Charles Cobb, 26

Tomaine Roshand Deal, 32

Joshua Adam-Chris Brooks, 28

Jesse Faith Pennington, 27

Christy Ann Keller,

Tyrone McFadden, 36

Patricia Bright McAbee, 57

Jeffrey Scott Bostic, 30

Kimberly Lynn Harrison, 33

Tracy Wray, 49

Tyberius Lamont Parker, 20

The sheriff said the following people are still wanted on methamphetamine offenses:

Christina Noel Austin, 23

Shane Lee Ruppe, 41

Kenneth Edward Phillips Jr., 40

Kenya Makalo Hadden, 21

Calvin Makupson, 37

Mueller asked that anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts call 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIME-SC to make an anonymous tip.

“Our officers will always be relentless in their pursuit of these poison pushers in our community,” the sheriff proclaimed in a news release.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested for beating up ATM that gave him ‘too much money’

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.