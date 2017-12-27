Lanes closed after rollover crash near downtown Greenville

Authorities were called to the scene of a rollover crash near downtown Greenville on Wednesday.

The Greenville Police Department and Greenville City Fire Department responded to the scene at Rutherford Road and Main Street.

Police said several lanes were closed due to the crash.

