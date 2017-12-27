Police investigating suspicious death after woman's body found day after Christmas

The Waynesville Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found in a home on the day after Christmas.

Officers said around 10: 47 a.m., they were called to a death investigation on Kerley Street. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Huellen Love Poteat, was found deceased in a bedroom of the home.

During the course of the investigation, police said suspicious circumstances were discovered. The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine Poteat's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to contact the Waynesville Police Department at 828-456-5363.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff says 20 charged in 'Operation Jingle Bail' drug roundup

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.