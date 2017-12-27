Snow outlook for New Year's Eve and Day

Some light snow and rain could impact our area late New Year's Eve night into New Year's Day as some extremely cold air moves in. The models have been back and forth on this, so nothing is set in stone. Here's the latest...

The GFS (American) model (see bottom image) has been showing snow consistently for the past few days on the model runs. The timing would be Sunday night after midnight into the early hours of New Year's Day. Amounts look very light, with a dusting being the most likely scenario. The heaviest moisture remains to our south.

The European model (The top image) has shown that time period dry up until now. We are starting to see some light snow on the model for Sunday 10PM through the early hours of Jan. 1. It is very light and brief, so neither models are indicating a big winter storm.

The Canadian model shows dry conditions still, but it can sometimes be slow to jump onto these trends. We'll know a lot more by tomorrow and Friday, but here are the take-home messages.

- Light snow could fall Sunday night

- Accumulations would be very light in the Upstate, with a few inches possible in the high mountains.

- Temps will be so cold, that slick spots could develop on roads for early Monday and last into Tuesday.

Again, we'll know more through the next 24 hours.