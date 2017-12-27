Warrants: Stun gun used to subdue suspect after 'violently wrenching' victim's neck

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after two people were assaulted on Friday.

Deputies said they were called to a disturbance on North Pond Fork Road in regards to a disturbance. According to deputies, 30-year-old Cody Brandon Herring assaulted a former family member and a 16-year-old male.

Arrest warrants accuse Herring of 'violently wrenching' one victim's neck, knowing it would likely cause great bodily injury or death. He is accused of putting another victim in a choke holding and punching him in the head.

After the incident, deputies said he broke down an exterior door, an interior door and a bedroom window of the home.

According to the incident report, when deputies located Herring he refused to obey officers' commands and a stun gun was used to subdue him. When paramedics arrived on scene to check on the victims and Herring, deputies said he charged at one of the deputies after jumping out of the patrol car.

He was secured and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center where he faces charges for assaulted and battery of a high and aggravated nature, third-degree assault and battery, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury to real property.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested for beating up ATM that gave him ‘too much money’

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?