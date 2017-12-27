Greenville police, firefighters called to scene of emergency plane landing

The Greenville Police Department was called to the Greenville Downtown Airport on Wednesday.

Officers said the aircraft was experiencing an issue with its landing gear. Greenville City firefighters were also called to the scene.

Just before 4 p.m., officers said the pilot had landed. Joe Frasher, director of the Greenville Downtown Airport, said the pilot had problems extending the main gear on a Piper Arrow.

The pilot elected to land in the grass to minimize damage.

The aircraft suffered minor damage in the emergency landing but no one was injured, Frasher said.

