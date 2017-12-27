Coroner identifies victim in fatal Union County crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Union County crash

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a deadly collision on Thursday.

According to troopers, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at River Road and Boat Landing Road.

Troopers said at least one fatality was involved.

Coroner said a driver had been traveling north on River Road and traveled off the right side of the road into a tree. He became entrapped in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The coroner later identified the victim as 64-year-old Harry Anderson Jeter of Cogdill Plaza in Union. He was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee during the crash and was the only person involved.

