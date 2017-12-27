Troopers investigating deadly crash in Union County - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Union County

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a deadly collision on Thursday.

According to troopers, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at River Road and Boat Landing Road.

Troopers said at least one fatality was involved.

