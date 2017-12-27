Convenience store latest development in Greenville's West End

Greenville’s West End is home to an array of new developments and most recently the Quik Trip convenience store.

QT opened on Thursday last week on Academy Street at Markley Street.

City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming says she worked closely with the West End Neighborhood Association in supporting the development of the convenience store.

Telling FOX Carolina why she was in favor of the development she said, “It would clean up that area, give lighting and stop people from walking through people’s yards. So it was going to be more of a safety feature, beautification issue and possibly an economic feature with jobs.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.