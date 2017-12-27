Convenience store latest development in Greenville's West End - FOX Carolina 21

Convenience store latest development in Greenville's West End

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville’s West End is home to an array of new developments and most recently the Quik Trip convenience store.

QT opened on Thursday last week on Academy Street at Markley Street.

City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming says she worked closely with the West End Neighborhood Association in supporting the development of the convenience store.

Telling FOX Carolina why she was in favor of the development she said, “It would clean up that area, give lighting and stop people from walking through people’s yards. So it was going to be more of a safety feature, beautification issue and possibly an economic feature with jobs.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.