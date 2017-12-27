Frigid start to Thursday, watching Sunday night for snow

We’re in for a major cold snap that is expected to linger well into 2018. Conditions should remain clear into Sunday, then there is a fast moving system that could bring some brief snow Sunday night into New Year’s Day.

Thursday morning temps will range from 19 in the mountains to 26 for the Upstate. Through the day we’ll see sunshine but stay fairly cold with highs in the 35-38 range area-wide.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs back to 46 for the Upstate and 42 in the mountains, so a little closer to normal for this time of year.

Saturday will stay sunny with more highs in the 40s, then it gets colder on Sunday. As cold air dips south, a disturbance will develop that could brush our area with light snow/rain into Sunday night and Monday morning. Amounts look very light, with maybe a dusting of snowfall outside the mountains. A few inches of snow could fall in western North Carolina.

Regardless of amount, whatever frozen precipitation falls could cause slippery roadways with lows in the 20s Sunday night. We’ll keep you posted as the forecast evolves, but it does look like any snow that falls would be over by 7-8AM New Year’s Day.

